CONOR McGREGOR has accused bitter UFC rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov, of using his dad’s coronavirus issues to avoid entering the Octagon.

In a now-deleted Instagram comment, the Irishman responded furiously to Khabib’s cousin, mocking him over his submission defeat in 2018.

Welterweight fighter, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, posted a picture of recently retired McGregor gasping for air in his clash with Khabib.

His caption jibed: “When it’s coronavirus and you can’t breathe”. And McGregor, 31, replied: “I figured it was all just a cover up about Abdulmanap.

“A cover up to hide the lack of activity and the pulling out of fights and running away. Good luck, but remember – Allah sees all!”Notorious had previously offered his support to the Nurmagomedov family, with 31-year-old Khabib’s father and trainer, Abdulmanap, still in intensive care in a Moscow hospital.