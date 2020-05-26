Conor McGregor has been offered the chance to take on Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight belt after the Nigerian Nightmare’s manager challenged him on Twitter.

‘The Notorious’ competed in the weight class earlier this year in his previous fight, when he overcame Donald Cerrone after just 40 seconds in a technical knockout, earning him performance of the night.

His efforts at UFC 246 had attracted interest from Ali Abdelaziz, the manager of the UFC welterweight champion, after his client’s proposed bout with Jorge Masvidal looked to be slipping away, as he targeted a bout with Nate Diaz.

Abdelaziz tweeted: “It looks like #1 contender wants to fight Nate Diaz now. Good for him. Conor McGregor hey you want a title shot? Come to daddy, Usman will give you one and he promise first two rounds without takedowns only slaps.”

McGregor was the first man in UFC history to hold two belts at different weight divisions and the shot at the welterweight champion would give him a chance to earn a third.

He had previously held the featherweight and lightweight championships.

The offer came, following comments from the 31-year-old who had desires to become the greatest UFC fighter of all time.

While he admitted he his No two behind Anderson Silva, he still believed he can eclipse him in his career.

‘The array of finishes, across two divisions, with champion status in one, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT [Greatest of all time],” McGregor said.