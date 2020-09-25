Barry Mcguigan says he happy with the noises coming out of Anthony Joshua’s camp as 2021looks positive.

He however, states that if Joshua is to meet Tyson Fury twice next year, he can’t do it from a standing start.

Joshua has fought just twice since beating Alexander Povetkin at Wembley two years ago. Granted we have been hit hard by Covid, but even before the pandemic struck Joshua’s schedule was light.

The one thing I say to kids when I visit gyms is that boxing is about continuity, about keeping going. Timing comes with practice. And timing determines if you get hit or not, as much as landing punches.

Joshua is scheduled to fight Kubrat Pulev in December after a year out of the ring. Granted he fought twice in six months last year and avenged the defeat to Andy Ruiz, but he needs to get going now, even if he takes a financial hit.

Fighting regularly for less in these Covid times is far more important for his career than waiting it out until fans come back.