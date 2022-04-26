United Nations All is now set for the hosting of the Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Kanu Uche and wife, Nneoma Florence Uche by the Archdiocese of Lagos Mainland as part of his farewell tour as he rounds off his tenure as the head of the Church in Nigeria.

The week-long event starting today will take him round all the four federating Dioceses that make up the entire Archdiocese; namely Diocese of Lagos Mainland, Diocese of Lagos Central, Diocese of Lagos West and Diocese of Lagos North respectively.

According to the Chief host, the Archbishop of Lagos Mainland, Most Rev. Obafemi Adeleye, the Prelate and his entourage will kick start his farewell tour with a Eucharist Church service at Hoare’s Memorial Methodist Cathedral, Yaba by 12 noon.

“We are delighted to welcome our spiritual leader, His Eminence, Dr. Kanu Uche to our great Archdiocese of Lagos Mainland as he gradually counts down to the end of his stewardship as the Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria. During this week long visit, His Eminence will be celebrating some landmark achievements of the Archdiocese with us like the commissioning of the new Science Laboratory and block of classrooms at Methodist Girls’ High School, Yaba, Lagos amongst other memorable events,” he said.

Archdiocesan Lay President, Sir Benjamin Oshadiya, has equally added to the level of preparation by the entire members of the Archdiocese towards the hosting of the Prelate. “The entire members of our dear Archdiocese are excitedly prepared to give our Prelate a befitting sendforth going by series of activity lined up by the Archdiocese together with the various Dioceses during this farewell tour. We look forward to a successful outing that will be rounded off wiith a thanksgiving service at Hoare’s Memorial Methodist Cathedral, Yaba by 10am on Sunday May 1.”