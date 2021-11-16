By Gabriel Dike

One of the nation’s private institutions, McPherson University (McU), Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State will graduate 85 students in different programmes during the sixth convocation ceremony.

The Vice-Chancellor of McU, Prof. Adeniyi Agunbiade, who disclosed this during the pre-convocation press briefing, held virtual, said the awards of first degrees and presentation of prizes will hold on Saturday, November 20th, ,2021.

Prof. Agunbiade said the university graduated 95 students in 2020 as against 85 in the 2020/2021 academic session.

According to him, the convocation lecture titled: ‘Transformating the Nigeria University System for Graduate Employability and Sustainable Socio-Economic Development, will be delivered by former Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof. Olufemi Bamiro.

He revealed that the university got approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to run nine part-time undergraduate programmes.

The VC said the first set of students were admitted during the 2020/2021 academic session while admission for 2021/2022 session is on-going.

Agunbiade explained that McU also secured approval from NUC to run seven new academic programmes and four postgraduate degree including PhD in Computer Science.

He also disclosed that the commission accredited six programmes visited in March/April while the clinical posting of its Nursing students took place in 2021 as well as advisory visit by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

The VC said in 2019/2020 academic session, the Parents Consultative Forum (PCF) donated 32 units of desktop computers and accessories, 14 spit units air-conditioners and 104 mattresses and pillows as well as 104 chairs for use in the new male hostel.

Prof. Agunbiade further revealed that the PCF donated #10million for tiling of the female hall of residence.

He acknowledged that McU completed the first nine sessions from 2012/2014 to 2020/2021 academic sessions, experienced hitch free and flawless academic calendar approved by Senate.