Gabriel Dike

Chancellor of McPherson Universities (McU), Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State, Dr. Christopher Kolade has described the institution as a testimony of laudable educational ventures which has yielded positive result.

Kolade made the assertion tab the 5th convocation ceremony of McPherson University in which 92 students graduated while 12 obtained First Class.

The former Nigeria Ambassador to UK, said since the inception of the Chaurch, education has been one of its basic foundations given its importance in the growth and development of individual, the Church and the society.

His words: ‘’Let’s continue to join hands with the Church to lift the university to greater heights. I urge you to consider every of your seeds as investment on the good soil and right course that will surely bring bountiful harvests, not only for now but also for posterity.’’

General Overseer, Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria (FGCN), Rev. Sam Aboyeji, said the Church established McU to complement government efforts at providing education to the citizenry.

“We remain unwavering in pursuing this task. We believe that well-educated citizenry is a sine qua non for society’s growth and development. I thank all those who have been partnering with us through their giving in one way or the other in this project.’’

In his address, McU Vice Chancellor, Prof Adeniyi Agunbiade described the convocation ceremony as another milestone of graduating the 5th set of students who commenced studies in October 2016, adding ‘’our God Almighty, has again helped us to forge ahead, unperturbed, despite the interruption engendered by COVID-19 pandemic. This is the fifth convocation of McPherson University.’’

Agunbiade explained that in March 2020, there was lockdown of the nation as physical activities in the university came to a halt as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. He said the management swung into action and directed that its students to be engaged through virtual platforms, stressing ‘’the management administered the university virtually through numerous meetings held online.’’

“This year, we are releasing 92 young people into the world of works. The record of performance of the graduands of today, the graduating Noble Class. Twelve of them made First Class honours (13%), 33 are in the Second Class Upper Division (35.9%) while 41 are graduating with Second Class Lower Division (44.6%). Others fall into the Third Class (6.5%) category.

“McPherson University continues to frown at indiscipline or any act of misconduct on the part of both staff and students. There was no case of suspension or expulsion of any student during the last academic session. Although we had a few student disciplinary reports from the University Students’ Disciplinary Committee (SDC), they were largely carry-overs from the 2018/2019 academic session and were not serious enough to warrant rustication or expulsion.

Pro-Chancellor of McU, Prof. James Nda said: ‘’The journey might have been a tough one, both for the university and the graduating students; but we thank God, the end is justifying the means. We can look back joyfully and declare that, indeed, the Lord has been good to us.

“We are resolute to fulfill the mandate of our founding fathers to build ‘a world class institution of higher learning that will be a magnet for outstanding students from diverse backgrounds in Nigeria and Africa and prepare them for positions of significant leadership in the church, government, business and professions.’’