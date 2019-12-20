For the chairman of the board of Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN), Orits Williki, it was excitement all the way during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos recently.

The consensus among members was that with the AGM, MCSN has rebuilt the confidence they once had in the collecting society.

According to a long standing member of the society, Myke Pam, with the successful AGM, all doubting Thomases who hitherto thought MCSN could never recover from the 10-year hiatus have been put to shame.

“As a longstanding member of MCSN, the successful conduct of the AGM has rekindled the confidence we once had in the Society. It is a statement that our dear Society is back and back for good,” he said.

On his part, rapper, Eedris Abdulkaeem was emphatic that the worst is over for MCSN and “no Jupiter can ever shake our society again.”

At the event, Orits Williki and Chief Executive Officer of the Society, Mr. Mayo Ayilaran turned out the shining

stars, as members heaped praises on the duo for steering the Society from near extinction to its present enviable position.

Members were very appreciative of the efforts of the Board of Directors and the duo in particular in ensuring that MCSN survived the plot to kill it.

Reacting, Ayilaran said the commendation from the members of the Society is a tonic that will propel the Board of Directors and management to work harder in the years ahead in order to ensure that members of the Society enjoy from their sweats and creativity.

He assured them that the dividends of their 10 years of patience and hard work will not go in vain.