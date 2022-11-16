McPherson University (McU), Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State, would on Saturday, November 19 confer honorary doctorate on Dr. Mutiu Sunmonu, a distinguished Nigerian, an engineer, experienced administrator, a philanthropist and an astute businessman.

The honorary doctorate would be conferred on Dr. Sumonnu during McU 7th convocation ceremony.

Vice Chancellor of McU, Prof. Francis Igbasan announced this at the convocation briefing in which 107 students would graduate.

He studied at the University of Lagos, graduated with a First Class degree in Mathematics and Computer Science in 1977 and later earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Harvard Business School.

He joined Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited [SPDC] in August 1978 as a Computer Programmer/Business Analyst.

During his career, he held many management position of responsibilities. In 2005, he joined the Board of SPDC following his appointment as Executive Director, Corporate Affairs. On January 1, 2008, he was appointed the Managing Director of SPDC and Regional Vice-President Production. He is the second Nigerian to achieve the feat with the company.

On the 1st January, 2010, he became the Country Chair of Shell Companies in Nigeria. He combined the new portfolio with his role as Managing Director of the SPDC and as Vice-President, Production for Sub-Saharan Africa, to the delight of many stakeholders at home and abroad.

While serving as the Vice-President, Production for Sub-Saharan Africa, Dr. Sunmonu was saddled with the responsibility of managing the Company’s business in countries within the region, including Gabon. He was also responsible for mobilising the private sector to set up the National Business Council for Sustainable Development (NBCSD) among others.

He retired from SPDC in 2015 after 36 years of meritorious service in the petroleum sector.

Dr. Sunmonu, who is a Fellow of the Nigeria Society of Engineers (FNSE), also serves as an Executive Consultant to Pan Ocean and Newcross EP providing leadership across the operations, regulatory/statutory compliance and external relationship management.

For his exemplary contribution to the nation, he was honoured with the national award of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) in 2014 by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He has also received numerous awards including an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Uyo; the Sustainability Development Champion Award (2014 SERA Awards) among others.

In 2012, Dr. Sunmonu was appointed Chairman of Imperial Homes Mortgage Bank Ltd. He was appointed to the Board of Unilever Nigeria Plc. in December, 2015 and was appointed the Chairman of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc., one of the biggest construction companies in Nigeria, in 2016.

He is also the Chairman of Coronation Insurance Plc and Alpha Mead Group. He is also on the Board of Clean Business Practice Initiative and Greenbay Energy Ltd.

He also sits on the Board of numerous companies’ across multiple sectors of the economy, including but not limited to: Petralon Energy Ltd, San Leon Energy (UK) Plc, Air Peace and Wapic Insurance Plc, to mention but few.