By Lawrence Enyoghasu, Lagos

The Chairman, Public Account Committee of the House of Representatives, Hon Oluwole Oke, and Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) have agreed that Ministries, Department and Agencies need stiffer sanctions to comply with the audit policies of the nation and that the new laws should be enacted.

This was stated at a report presentation entitled “Promoting Transparency and Accountability in Ministries, Departments and Agencies” held in Lagos which was organised by SERAP.

According to Hon Oke, Nigeria still operates on the 1958 constitution on auditing, giving advantage to the excuse.

“When we hold the Auditor-General, he uses the Accountant General as an excuse while he uses the constitution as an excuse. The country still operates on 1958 constitution laws when it comes to auditing matters. Meanwhile, most of these MDAs default on submitting audits because there is no sanction. We need to have sanction to put them on their toes,” he stated.

Also available at the presentation was Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, who agreed to stiffer measures but have other thoughts.

“When we send petitions, the legislative hold hearings but don’t give us reports. The cover-up is from them. The Office of the Auditor-General has been turned to NGOs. The government awards contract every week but they never tell us when the project was completed,” he stated

Meanwhile, while presenting the report, Mr Segun Elemo recommended that new law should be enacted, adequate funding for budget provision, timely publication of audit report, citizen participation in the audit process and effectiveness and transparency in the activities of the public account committee.