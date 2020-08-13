Magnus Eze, Enugu

Commissioner, representing Enugu State in the Federal Character Commission, Ginika Tor, has disclosed that a recent circular released to the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAS) on procedures for recruitment in the Federal Public Services indicated that the South East should have at least 18 percent federal posts.

She said the agency’s policy dated August 1, 2020, would engender equity to all sections of the country.

The commissioner, who spoke to newsmen in Enugu, said at the offices of the federal establishments, each state should constitute 2.5 percent of the workforce but not more than three percent, while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has one percent.

“Where available vacancies are too few to go round all the 36 states and FCT, distribution of posts should be on the basis of geopolitical zones.

“In this case, indigenes of each zone should constitute not less than 15 percent but not more than 18 percent for North East, South West and South South zones because they have six states each; not less than 12 percent but not more than 15 percent for North West and North Central because they have seven states each and not less than 18 percent but not more than 22 percent for South East because it has only five states,” she said.

The commissioner warned MDAs that it was no longer business as usual.

She said the commission’s Chairman, Hajiya Muheeba Dankaka, has mandated them to make the state offices functional and accessible to people of their respective states.

Tor also disclosed that the Enugu State office of the commission will soon launch a portal for job seekers from the state.

However, pledging effective representation to the people of the state, she lamented that her cursory investigation so far showed that there were agencies “without even a cleaner from Enugu State.”