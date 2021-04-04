From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The President of Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Prof. Kenneth Ozoilo, has on behalf of the National Officers Committee (NOC) of the association, felicitated with members, especially Christians on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration.

The President, in a statement signed and made available to Daily Sun on Sunday, in Ado-Ekiti, titled : ‘EASTER MESSAGE FROM THE NATIONAL PRESIDENT, MEDICAL AND DENTAL CONSULTANTS’ ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (MDCAN)’ said :

“We thank the Almighty God for granting us the opportunity to celebrate another Easter at a time in which the country is confronting several challenges including worsening security challenges, volatile economy, the recent hike in price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and its consequent adverse effects on the prices of goods & services etc.

“Once again, we are in the throes of an entirely avoidable strike by National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (NARD) arising from the insensitivity of government and its failure to keep its own promises. This is most unfortunate given the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on Nigeria’s healthcare system is far from over.

“A total of three hundred and forty (340) of our members were confirmed with COVID-19 since 1st March, 2020 to 28th February, 2021. A total of three hundred and thirty-one (331) recovered, three (3) are active cases and six (6) deaths have occurred during the period under review. The National Publicity Secretary will update the Association on the statistics for the month of March 2021.

The NOC continues to appreciate the immense patriotic commitment of our members in combating COVID-19 pandemic in the country, even in the face of daunting security challenges and very shameful remuneration, including a scandalous hazard allowance of five thousand naira only (N5000).

“The effort of government in providing COVID-19 vaccines for the citizenry is commendable. We urge Nigerians to avail themselves the opportunity to get vaccinated as the benefits of doing so far outweigh the risks. We encourage all our members to make themselves available for vaccination and to continue to uphold the non-pharmaceutical measures of prevention.

“We encourage our members to take advantage of the opportunity to invest in Healthnomics Ltd, to enable us get more directly involved in the business of healthcare.

“We would continue to put the welfare of our members as a matter of top most priority.

“The National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting of our dear Association comes up in Jos later this month. We encourage all NEC members and observers alike to ensure full participation.

“I must greatly commend all our members and other health workers for demonstrating high level of competence and commitment in tackling the pandemic thus far. The pandemic is still not over, let us not let down our guards.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to families, both in Nigeria and worldwide, who have lost loved ones to the ravages of this pandemic. May the good Lord comfort them all and grant the departed eternal rest, Amen.

“As we celebrate, let us be conscious of activities that tend to enhance the spread of COVID-19 so as to avert another wave.