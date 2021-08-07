From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Disciplinary Tribunal (MDPDT) has said that the practising licences of three doctors have been withdrawn after they were convicted of gross professional misconduct that led to the death of patients or permanent injuries.

The names of the affected doctors were also removed from the records of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), thus bringing to an end, their medical practices.

The affected doctors are Dr Yakubu Hassan Koji of Jimeta Clinic and Maternity in Yola, Adamawa State; Dr Sunday Elusoji of University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Edo State, and Dr Stephen Oludare Alaiyemola of Philadelphia Specialist Hospital, Apapa, Lagos.

The tribunal said that many other medical doctors and dentists who were convicted by the tribunal of different professional offences were made to serve different punishments including temporary suspension, while some were acquitted and others struck out for, perhaps, lack of merit.

Chairman of the tribunal Prof Abba Waziri told reporters that the feats were achieved between 2018 and 2021, adding that the actions/judgement of the tribunal were never intended to witchhunt any doctor but to promote professionalism and ensure that medical doctors do their jobs professionally to the satisfaction of their conscience and the clients.

He explained that within the period under review, the tribunal had seven sessions within which it adjudicated over 38 cases segmented as erasure, temporary suspension, conviction, discharge and acquitted, and struck out of the cases for some reasons.

Prof Waziri further explained that the tribunal drew its powers from several sessions of the Act establishing MDCN particularly section 16(1) (2) of the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act CAP M8 LFN 2004 (as amended) which recommended the de-registration of the three doctors for gross professional misconduct.

He confirmed that many of the doctors who were given punishments including temporary suspension have served the punishments and have been welcomed back into the practice.

The tribunal chairman reaffirmed their commitment to the sanctity of the medical practice in Nigeria, which, he described, as a noble profession, promising that they would promote justice, equity and fairness to all parties with a view to protecting the sanctity of the medical profession, and health care services to Nigerians.

