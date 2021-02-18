From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) on Thursday inducted 1,021 foreign-trained medical and dental graduates into the Nigerian medical profession with a charge to uphold the ethics of the profession.

The inductees were graduates who passed the written examination and other clinical exercises organized by MDCN in November 2020, at University of Ibadan and University College Hospital (UCH), to test the knowledge and capacities of the foreign-trained doctors.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorumnibe Mamora, in his remarks, congratulated the inductees and advised them to carefully study the operational manual and rules of engagement in order to know and operate within their limitations.

He described the medical profession as the ‘noblest’ profession, hence the need for medical doctors to be at their best at all times, prioritising the health and well-being of their patients notwithstanding age, social status and other factors.

Dr Mamora reminded the doctors that MDCN equally reserves the powers to take disciplinary measures against them whenever they erred which could also include withdrawal of practising license.

‘Today marks the beginning of a new phase in your life. Be reminded that medical and dental practice requires continuous training. You need to learn from your seniors, peers and even younger colleagues. You should know when not to go further when to ask for a second opinion or refer the patient to another doctor. This is what makes you a better professional,’ he said.

‘The best doctor or dental surgeon is the one that knows his or her limitations. In the cause of the practice, you will come across temptation but you must be strong to overcome. Do not give sick certificate to the healthy or death certificate to the living.’

The Chairman of MDCN Prof Abba Waziri, in his remarks, explained that a total of 1,406 (1, 366 medical and 40 dental) graduates appeared for the examination. He said that 991 medical and 30 dental graduates passed the examination, indicating a 70 per cent pass rate.

Prof Waziri explained that the induction grants temporary permission to the inductees to attend to patients under the close watch of a Consultant/Specialist for the period of 12 months.

‘It was a temporary license. They would be supervised for the next 12 months by Specialists/Consultant in various specialities. After the Specialist is satisfied and confirm to MDCN, the doctor will issue full registration and that makes them full medical practitioners,’ he said.

He charged them to commit themselves fully to the attention of their trainers and other colleagues who are professionally ahead of them. He advised that they avoid any form of distraction within the period in their best interest.