The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has inducted 63 newly qualified doctors of the Benjamin Carson (Snr.) School of Medicine, Babcock University (BU), into the professional body.

The induction, the fifth for the university in Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, served as another platform to remind inductees of their responsibility to their patients.

Council registrar, Dr. Tajudeen Sanusi, asserted that as doctors they need to understand their patients’ vulnerability, recognize their limits and know when to refer cases outside to specialists better placed to handle them.

The immediate past provost of the Medical School, Prof. Iheanyichukwu Okoro, counselled them to seek God, create time for family and read beyond medical books to become well-grounded.

“Show compassion to your patients. Create time for your family, especially your wives,” he said. “You are called to be missionaries, not mercenaries. Remember God. In all your always acknowledge Him and He will direct your paths. He will make your paths straight.”

While congratulating the inductees, parents and sponsors for the faith reposed in the institution, vice-chancellor of BU, Prof. Ademola Tayo, urged the doctors to imbibe new approaches and be on top of their jobs, especially with technological advancements.

He also acknowledged their peculiarity as a class that got admitted at the onset of the Ebola epidemic outbreak in Nigeria and graduated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Medical practice is more than challenging at a time you are being inducted into practice,” said Prof. Tayo. “Your profession is more of a battleground. Apply your sense of tolerance to make the needed difference.”

The VC commended the faculty who trained the inductees for their dedication and the commitment to upholding the university’s holistic education. He expressed optimism for an upward review of approved quota from the MDCN with the upgrade of facilities, including a molecular laboratory and investment in an MRI scanner.

“Today, hundreds of applicants apply for medicine in Babcock but we are constrained due to approved quota from MDCN,” he said.

Prof. Tayo implored them to build their future success on a foundation of integrity, good character, hard work, and a compassionate lifestyle.

“Your common goal is the recovery of patients,” he said. “You must endeavour to improve yourselves professionally and remember that the acquisition of MBBS is just the foundation that you need to build upon.”