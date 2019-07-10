Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Disciplinary Committee of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has absolved Dr. Vitalis Nwaikwu of professional misconduct and negligence.

Dr. Nwaikwu was accused of complicity in the death of a child in Lagos, in 2016.

MDCN suspended his medical practice licence since then and subjected him to a disciplinary panel.

Chairman of the MDCN Tribunal, Prof. Abba Waziri Hassan, who pronounced the judgment in Abuja, on Tuesday, based his decision on the fact that the accused has been on suspension since 2016 for an offence that attract six months punishment. His counsel, Silvanus Ogbonna, told journalists he was satisfied with the judgement but not completely happy because his client had been made to suffer unjustly for three years.