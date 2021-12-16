From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal (MDPDT) has suspended a medical doctor, Dr. Aranmolate Rasheed Ayobami, of Grandvile Medical and Laser Limited located at 6, Oyediran Street, Off Bode Thomas, Surulere, Lagos, from medical practice.

The suspension followed successful prosecution of the cases against Dr. Abayomi, which was presented to the Tribunal sometime in 2020.

The Respondent Doctor was first arraigned before the Tribunal in August, 2021, during the 8th session of the Tribunal, and he pleaded “not guilty” to each of the four counts charge which forced the Tribunal to adjourn the case.

The first count was that in January 2020, Dr. Abayomi, knowingly aided some companies to infringe on patient’s confidentiality contrary to Rules 14.1b,14.1c,14.1e and 27 of the Code of Medial Ethics in Nigeria and punishable under Section 16(1) (a) and (2) of the Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Act CAP. M8, LFN 2004 (as amended).

Second count was that he practised as a specialist plastic surgeon while not having registered an additional qualification in plastic surgery with the MDCN, thereby, violating Rules 15 and 27 of the Code of Medial Ethics in Nigeria, and punishable under Section 16(1) (a) and (2) of the Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Act CAP. M8, LFN 2004 (as amended).

Thirdly, “Dr. Ayobami, wilfully and unnecessarily exposed details of the medical information of patients attended by him to the public through a television program contrary to Rule 44 of the Code of Medial Ethics in Nigeria, and punishable under Section 16(1) (a) and (2) of the Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Act CAP. M8, LFN 2004 (as amended).

The fourth count was that Dr. Ayobami, registered medical practitioner, in wanton disregard for the rules of the Code of Medical Ethics in Nigeria 2008 Edition, engaged in self advertisement in a television program known as “Dr Laser” and thereby, conducted himself infamously and the offence is punishable under Section 16(1) (a) and (2) of the Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Act CAP. M8, LFN 2004 (as amended).

However, when the matter came up for hearing on 6th December, 2021, at the 9th session of the Tribunal, Learned Senior Counsel for the Respondent, Prof. Paul Ananaba, SAN, applied for leave to change the earlier plea of the Respondent.

The plea was granted, and the charge read again to the Respondent who then pleaded guilty to each of the three counts. Accordingly, the prosecution Counsel, Prof. Nasir Aliyu, SAN urged the Tribunal to convict the Respondent as charged.

The Senior Counsel for the Respondent then urged the Tribunal to show mercy to the Respondent who, according to him, is not above mistake and has now learnt his lesson.

Chairman of the Tribunal, Prof. Abba Waziri Hassan, who read the verdict and sentence said, “the Tribunal, having considered the totality of the facts and circumstances of the case, hereby convicts the Respondent, Dr. Abayomi, on all the four counts. The Respondent is accordingly convicted as charged, for infamous conduct in a professional respect.

“In view of the passionate plea for leniency by Senior Counsel to the Respondent, Prof. Paul Ananaba, SAN, the Tribunal was persuaded not to pass the maximum sentence for such professional misconduct.

“He was accordingly suspended from medical practice for a period of three months in each count, and the sentence is to run concurrently.”

