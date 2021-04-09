From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal has convicted two medical doctors, Dr. Sullyman Kokori, of Garkuwa Specialist hospital, Kaduna; and Dr. Adolphus Oriaifo of Ajayi Oriaifo memorial hospital, Benin, for professional misconduct.

Dr. Kokori was suspended for 12 months while Dr. Oriaifo, was suspended for six months, after they were found guilty of professional negligence in the cause of professional engagements.

The Tribunal convicted Dr. Kokori of professional negligence in the cause of managing a patient, Fatima Abubakar, now deceased as a pregnant woman in August 2013.

He was convicted of not making proper investigations and ensure appropriate provisions for proper care of the patient, Fatima Abubakar, thereby conducting himself infamously in a professional respect.

Tribunal said the case was contrary to Rule 29.4a of Code of Medical Ethics in Nigeria, 2008 Edition and punishable under section 16(1) (a) and (2) of the Medical and Dental Act CAP M8 law of the Federation.

Similarly, Dr. Oriaifo, was convicted of professional negligence in managing the case of one Augustine Dike, now deceased, as a patient in his hospital, Ajayi Oriaifo memorial hospital located at GRA Benin City, Edo State, in September 2013.

Chairman of the Tribunal, Prof Abba Waziri Hassan, who delivered the judgement said the judgement was not to witchhunt any one but to ensure that professionalism and discipline is highly maintained among doctors.

He encouraged doctors to ensure that all professional procedures are followed in handling cases of patients to avoid cases or complications that could lead to lost of a patient.

No fewer than 10 doctors appeared before the Tribunal for several offences relating to professional misconduct.