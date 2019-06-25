Perpetua Egesimba

Meadow Hall Foundation (MHF) a non-governmental organization has rewarded three school leaders and three teachers who have been sources of inspiration to their students with the sum of N5.2 million.

The winners received the cash prizes during the third edition of the Inspirational Educator Awards (INSEA) and Education Convention tagged, ‘Accelerating National Development through education’ organised by MHF.

Mrs. Kehinde Nwani, founder Meadow Hall Group said the vision of MHF is to improve the educational standard of Nigerian children through enhancing teaching quality, changing mindsets about teaching and advocating for the teaching profession.

“In today’s knowledge-driven economy, education plays a pivotal role in national development. Substantial investment in human capital is a key component of socioeconomic development. Education enriches people’s understanding of themselves and world. It improves the quality of their lives and leads to broad social benefits to individuals and society. Education raises people’s productivity and creativity as well as promotes entrepreneurship and technological advances.”

According to her, Meadow Hall Foundation has rewarded 13 inspirational teachers and school leaders with N13 million since 2017 till date through INSEA.

The award which was in two categories, the inspirational school leader of the year award and the inspirational teacher of the year award had Mrs. Akinbami Modupe Adebola and Mrs. Charity Tony-Ubah going home with N1.2 million each as winners and Mr. Tajudeen Ayofe Amusan received N500, 000 as the runner-up in the category.

Also, in the teachers category, two overall winners emerged, they are, Mr. Soji Megbowon and Mr. Lanre Oguntoye, who won N850, 000 each as the inspirational teachers of the year while Mr. Olusegun Michael Adeniyi got N500, 000 as runner-up in the category.