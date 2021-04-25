By Adaora Mary Anazia

Having a life on its own is a gift from God and just like the way God has gifted us with life, He expects us to gift the world with the gifts He embedded in just as He has gifted us.

Most people ask a popular question, how do we gift the world? How do I make a difference with my gift? As part of the breath of life given to us by God, He added other gifts apart from the breath of life and this gift is called talent. Talent is a God-given gift that makes us as individual special from one another. Once you are given the breath of life by God, you need to check in that one thing that God has given you as an individual, that one gift that God has said that through that gift, you will be pronounced known amongst your peers and in front of the world. The gift of life is worth more than what more people see it to be because, at the end of the day, every human who has collected that gift of life from God will give an account of how he tried to unleash those other gifts that God has given him.

According to God›s view about life, life is a test, life is a trust and life is a temporary assignment and because life has few characteristics in God›s view, it is not eternal but once you begin to see things the way God sees it, you will realise that purposes are eternal while goals are temporary. God gave us gifts in other to make a difference in the world and not only to consume from other people. Talents are naturally made to help and assist one another, to return all glory to God and most importantly to please God that was why He has given us gifts.

However, most people tend to find their gift in the natural sense of the man that is by guessing which is speculation. The only true way to find your gift is by revelation getting it directly from God for you to align your reasoning in the way God has destined your purpose to be.

The meaning of life is to find your gift generally means that you need to find that good gift in you to fulfil the purpose of why you are on earth or why you have a life. Everyone has his/her gift inside of them, we are to find that gift and use it for the sole purpose of what God has given us in the first place.

Life is not just about the things in the world, it is about a lot of things but what is most important is for you to find that unique talent or gift in you and use it to do meaningful things in your life just as people have done in the Bible.

• Anazia is of Mass Communication department, Redeemers University Ede, Osun State