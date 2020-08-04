Paul Orude, Bauchi

A group of concerned citizens of Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa federal constituency has distanced itself from the defection of their representative and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The leader of the group, Alhaji Ahmed Abdullahi, addressing journalists at Zaranda Hotel, Bauchi, on Tuesday, described Dogara’s defection as ‘meaningless’ based on the reasons he articulated in a letter to the PDP Chairman of Ward C in Bogoro.

Abdullahi said Dogara’s defection was selfish and too early considering that the PDP, after being declared winner, fought and won at the Supreme Court which subsequently affirmed the victory.

He also hailed the State Government for successfully managing the leadership fracas that hit the Bauchi State House of Assembly at the inception of the administration.

The group observed that in spite of the challenges faced by the administration at the onset, the Governor has so far fulfilled the campaign promises made to the electorate, saying Dogara’s defection has no basis.

He said if Dogara could mobilise against those he fought in 2019 and consulted them when he left the APC in the first place, they wondered why he did not consult with the same people before deciding to dump the PDP and return to the APC saying his motive confirmed his personal interest.

The group cautioned Dogara not to fight Governor Mohammed on any political issue as they expected him to give more time to the PDP administration in the state because the government was formed with him (Dogara) and his defection justified the belief that he was fighting for his personal interest and not the interest of the people of the constituency.

They stated that Dogara’s defection to the APC would never relegate the PDP and the genuine desire of the administration of Governor Mohammed to moved the state to greater heights.

‘Dogara’s defection is meaningless because there was no proper consultation with the people of Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa federal constituency. We the concerned people from the area are not speaking on behalf of any political platform but we will not agree to what will have a negative impact on our area,’ Abdullahi, said.

He said concerned members of the constituency would resist in its entirety any further attempt for the former Speaker to ridicule the integrity of Governor Mohammed for selfish political blackmail.

‘We voted Dogara, not for any political party, but we vehemently kick against his exit from PDP because he never consulted us and we wish to clearly disassociate ourselves from the move,’ Abdullahi said.