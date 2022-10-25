Most of the capital goods monitored by the Chinese government posted lower prices in mid-October compared with early October this year, an official data shows.

According to China National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the goods monitored by the government include seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertiliser and some agricultural products mainly used for processing.

The NBS said that out of the 50 major goods monitored by the government, 23 posted increased prices, while 24 of the products posted lower prices.

The NBS data also showed that hog (pig) prices rose 4.5 per cent in mid-October to 27.7 Yuan (about 3.87 dollars) per kilogramme.

The reading, released every 10 days, is based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions. (NAN)