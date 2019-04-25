Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has confirmed that, with over 4 million unvaccinated children, Nigeria has the highest number of children under one year of age that missed out on the first dose of immunisation against measles.

Nigeria was closely followed India with 2.9 million children, Pakistan and Indonesia has 1.2 million each, and Ethiopia has 1.1 million children under one year of age that missed out on the first dose of immunisation against measles.

Similarly, the United States was top on the list of high-income countries that its children, 2.5 million, did not receive first dose of vaccine between 2010 and 2017.

It was followed by France and the United Kingdom, with over 600,000 and 500,000 unvaccinated infants, respectively, during the same period.

UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, in a statement released in Abuja, on Thursday, said the ground for global measles outbreak being witnessed in both developed and developing countries, was laid years ago.

She said: “The virus will always find and spread through unvaccinated children. If we are serious about averting the spread of this dangerous but preventable disease, then we need to vaccinate every child, in rich and poor countries.”

UNICEF was worried that global coverage levels of the second dose of the measles vaccines are even more alarming. However, it confirmed that Cameroon, Liberia and Nigeria are on track to do so in 2019.