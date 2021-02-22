From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Gunmen suspected to be cultists have shot dead a cow meat seller, one Efe in Sapele, Delta State.

Efe was shot at close range on his head while on top of a motorcycle popularly known as Okada.

The incident happened on Sunday evening along New Road axis by Poultry Road Junction in the town.

The shooting of Efe is coming on the heels of the suspected assassination of an aide to Governor Okowa, Okiemute Sowho on Saturday in Sapele.

In Sunday’s killing, the armed men were said to have come in a blue unregistered Toyota Camry through which they shot the deceased while on motion.

Some residents of the area, described the incident as cult-related, noting that the entire Sapele was now a war zine.