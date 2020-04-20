Meathub, a meat sharing platform that allows the purchase of affordable high quality meat conveniently has been unveiled to the Lagos livestock market.

The meat selling platform, established to bridge the gap between livestock lovers and access to clean, traceable, fit-for-consumption, and affordable quality livestock, enables individuals to purchase and consume livestock that has been processed under strict global standards to ensure meat handling best practices.

Daily, Lagosians face several setbacks while purchasing livestock including the unsanitary environment where meat products are processed, the inconvenience during market runs and the unhealthy conditions of liv processed meat. Meathub has been established to bridge this gap to provide Lagosians with affordable protein processed under highest hygiene standards.

The one-stop digitised meat sharing platform has products ranging from beef (bull) to chevon (goat meat) and chicken. Each consumer has the opportunity to share livestock at affordable rates and products can be picked up at a designated Meathub store near consumers or be cost-effectively delivered to customers across the state.

According to the Project Director of Meathub, Linda Obi, “the platform has been established to change the way we buy and handle meat. We aim to provide traceable, fit-for-slaughter animals that are fit for consumption to all individuals across the state and beyond.”