A 30-year-old mechanic, Stanley Collins, was on Wednesday docked in a Chief Magistrates’ court in Kaduna for allegedly stealing his customer’s Honda Shuttle car worth N980,000.

The defendant, who resides in Kaduna, is charged with theft.

Collins, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 10, at about 10 p.m., at Cabalar West, Kaduna.

He alleged that the defendant stole the Honda Shuttle, property of Mr Gabriel Paul, which he took to him for repairs.

Leo said the defendant stole the car and sold it to another person while claiming that someone stole it over the night.

The prosecutor told the court that the car was recovered from the person using the car tracker.

He said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Emmanuel ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.

He adjourned the case until April 12 for hearing.(NAN)