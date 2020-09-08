A 40-year-old mechanic, Abiodun Adedeji, on Tuesday, appeared before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing spare parts of a container truck valued at N150,000.

Adedeji, a resident of Shomolu area of Lagos, was charged for stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at about 11.00 a.m. on June 8 at Suru Alaba, Lagos.

Olaluwoye said that the defendant was given the flywheel of a Kalmar container truck as a sample, in order to purchase the same brand for his customer, Sapir Container Ltd.

According to her, the defendant did not purchase new flywheel as promised and, neither did he returned the sample given to him, back to the owner, Sapir.

The prosecutor said the defendant, however, sold the flywheel given to him, as scrap for N2,000.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for an offender.

The Magistrate, Mrs L.Y. Balogun, granted the defendant N50,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Balogun directed that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Balogun adjourned the case until Sept. 24, for mention. (NAN)