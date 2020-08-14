A 28-year-old mechanic, Amos Raphael on Friday appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly stealing a motorcycle worth N170,000.

Raphael, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with one other still at large, on July 2, at 7.30 p.m., along Okitipupa-Erinje Road in Okitipupa.

Orogbemi said that the defendant stole a blue Qlink motorcycle with registration number Ondo KTP 341 JA, engine number DRJ34942, from where it was parked, property of Mr Kingsley Agboje.

The Prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Musa Al-Yunu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Al-Yunu said that the surety should show evidence of one year tax payment to Ondo State Government.

He said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Al-Yunu adjourned the case until Aug. 24 for mention. (NAN)