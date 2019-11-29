A 51-year-old mechanic, Akinwumi Ajayi, was on Friday arraigned in Ekiti for allegedly defrauding his customer of the sum of N235,000.

Ajayi, whose address was not given, is facing a charge of fraud before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 5, in Ado-Ekiti.

Apata said that the defendant defrauded the complainant, Mr Omotosho Babatunde, of the sum of N235,000.

He said that Ajayi collected the money from the complainant to buy a new car engine, but bought a fake one for him.

Apata said that the offence contravened Section 421 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the file and assemble his witnesses.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Kayode Akinwumi, urged the court to grant his client bail, promising that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Awosika adjourned the case till Dec. 17 for mention. (NAN)