An Area Court in Jos on Friday sentenced a 21-year-old mechanic, Tipi Tanko, to 24 months imprisonment for stealing a client’s golf car given to him for repairs.

The Judge, Daniel Damulak, sentenced Tanko after he pleaded guilty to the crime of breach of trust and theft and begged the court for leniency.

The judge gave the convict an option of N100,000 fine or 24 months imprisonment and asked them to pay a compensation of N30,000 to the nominal complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gowkat, told the court that the case was reported at the Anglo Jos Police station on June 6, by Mr Moses Choji.

He said that the complainant gave the accused person his car to repair, but the accused person took the car to Zama Hotel, dismantled it and sold the parts to various buyers.

The prosecutor further told the court that during police investigation, the accused person confessed to have dismantled the car he was given to repair and sold the parts.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 296,271, 297 and 272 of the Plateau State Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria. (NAN)