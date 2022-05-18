By Chinenye Anuforo

Mecho Autotech, high-tech automobile company, has announced the launch of the “Mecho Retail App,” a digital platform that seeks to revolutionize the process of vehicle maintenance and repairs nationwide. This is in a bid to provide Nigerians, including businesses, with access to affordable high-quality automobile services to improve economic productivity.

The strategic launch of the digital platform aims to leverage the usage of technological automation to offer both individuals and businesses seamless vehicular maintenance and repair solutions. This is in a bid to champion the formalization of the highly-fragmented Nigerian vehicle maintenance ecosystem through connecting businesses to qualified in-house and third-party mechanics while also contributing to the socio-economic development of the Nigerian economy.

Commenting on the launch of the digital platform, Olusegun Owoade, the Chief Executive Officer of Mecho Autotech, noted that the recent development reinforces the company’s commitment to ensure Nigerians have access to easy, affordable, and high-quality vehicle maintenance services.

“As an organisation focused on delivering unbeatable vehicle-related services, we have come to realize that Nigeria is a predominantly huge market for fairly-used vehicles while vehicular transportation remains our predominant mode of transportation nationwide. As such we decided to build a viable technologically-driven solution that cuts across vehicle inspection, vehicle maintenance and repairs, and auto-parts sales for all kinds of vehicles. This will help Nigerian businesses, including individuals, to maintain their profitability and productivity levels while also elongating the lifespan of their vehicles,” he said.

Mecho Autotech is a Y Combinator-backed startup that connects car owners to quality repair and maintenance providers at an affordable cost through a digitalized platform. It is on this backdrop that the organisation recently closed a $2.15 million seed round to revolutionize the automotive industry across the African continent.