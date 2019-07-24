Louis Ibah

A Lagos-bound Med-View Airline Boeing 737-500 aircraft with registration marks 5N-BQM developed problems mid-air with its cabin pressurisation systems forcing the pilot to carry out an emergency descent into a lower altitude to keep passengers alive.

Owing to the lack of oxygenated air, aircraft flying at high altitudes are often presurised (with artificial air) to allow passengers to breath properly and remain alive.

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) said it had been notified of the serious incident by the airline and that it had commenced an investigation to unravel the cause and prevent a future occurrence.

The incident happened late on Tuesday and the aircraft was en-route Lagos from Abuja with 27 passengers and six crew members on board.

A statement by the Commissioner/CEO of the AIB, Mr. Akin Olateru said: “From the information gathered so far, cabin altitude warning came on at FL 320 followed by deployment of oxygen masks which necessitated the crew to carry out emergency descent procedure.”

“Our team of safety investigators has commenced an investigation. There was no fatality. AIB solicits assistance. We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any member of the public may have of the accident; that can assist us with this investigation,” Olateru added.