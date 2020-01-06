The accreditation process for journalists interested in covering the 2020 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has officially commenced.

Head of Communications and Media for the marathon, Olukayode Thomas in a statement at the weekend explained that there would be two categories of accreditation that would be given to interested journalists based on merit.

Thomas explained that journalists would be required to send in their passport photographs and biodata to [email protected] “Yes, the process of accreditation is officially on and it will run for the next three weeks,” Thomas stated.

“Journalists are expected to send in their passport photographs and biodata to the email address provided or bring the same to the Marathon Village situated inside the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos,” he added.

While assuring journalists of a seamless environment to carry out their duties at this year’s marathon, the Head of Communications and Media appealed to all to follow the specified rules and regulations. He said: “We are assuring the media that a world-class press centre will be available at this year’s race, all the necessary equipment will also, be provided to make life much easier for our esteemed media partners

“A media guide will also be provided, which all accredited journalists will be required to follow strictly, so we can have a perfect race and also do our jobs effectively.”

Thomas noted that with the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon (now Silver label race) gunning to become a Gold Label race, top officials of the World Athletics (formerly IAAF) would be in town and it is expedient that Lagos meets and even surpass the standards obtainable in other top marathons across the world in order to achieve the set goal.

“One critical area the World Athletics will be looking at is how clean our finish area is, that is why we have provided a press centre for journalists, they are not expected to be at the finish line at all or the recovery areas.