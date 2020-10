All is now set for the Vision Africa Virtual Media Training 2020 on the theme: “Communicating Peace during COVID-19 Crisis.”

The convener, Bishop Sunday Onuoha and lead team, Prof. Chalk PollaK, said the media training will commence 12 noon every day starting from today and end on Wednesday October 21.

He added that the media training will be flagged off by the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, while media practitioners are invited to log in and learn.