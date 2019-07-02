As a way of giving back to society, a media and communications agency, PHD Nigeria, is poised to empower five Nigerian mothers in order for them live a better life.

The gesture will be carried out in collaboration with Wives’ Roundtable Foundation (WRF) as part of the activities to celebrate the agency’s special scheme, tagged “Big Hug Day.”

The beneficiaries are targeted to be set up with business, which will be followed by counselling, education and mentorship to help grow their trade.

The company said the Big Hug charity initiative reflected the body’s belief that generosity, community spirit and offering to help without being asked were essential characteristics. It added that, since launching the initiative in 2011 to celebrate PHD Global’s 21st anniversary, its agencies have raised millions in cash donations and contributed thousands of hours to good causes around the world.

“This year, we are extremely proud to be partnering with the WRF to empower these women. The role of mothers in the growth of society cannot be over-emphasised. As enshrined in the name of our initiative, Big Hug, we are using this partnership to extend our hugs to these mothers.

“In 2017, we partnered with Patrick Speech and Language Centre to organise a talent show for kids living with autism. The aim of the show was to increase people’s knowledge about autism in Nigeria; create awareness that there is a centre in Nigeria that can help, demonstrate that these kids have talents and show that a child living with autism can indeed be helped to live a normal life and be integrated into mainstream schooling.

“In 2018, we made several resource donations to specific educational institutions. We believe that knowledge is key in unlocking potential. As the students of these higher institutions prepared to take on the outside world, it was important they were equipped with the knowledge of exactly how the world works. We, therefore, partnered with the Teju Babyface Foundation to donate copies of the book ‘Secrets of the Streets’ to young students looking to going into arts and entertainment.

“We truly believe charity, generosity, community spirit and offering to help without being asked are essential characteristics for the growth of mankind. As an organisation, we would constantly play our part to the development of society.

“PHD is today one of the world’s fastest growing and most awarded media and communication agency networks. It is reputed as an innovator in communications planning and buying across broadcast, print, digital, mobile, social and emerging media. The network is part of the Omnicom Media Group, a division of Omnicom Group Incorporation,” the agency said.