From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Media aides to All Progressives Congress (APC) members of the National Assembly on Friday converged at the House of Representatives to hold its inaugural meeting.

The group, National Assembly Progressive Media Aides (NAPMAIDEs) was convened by Prince Oyelude, a media aide to Hon Amobi YA from (Ayedire/Iwo/Ola-Oluwa) Osun State.

As part of its strategy to achieve its main objective of championing the ideals of their principals, the group unanimously appointed Prince Oyelude as its acting Caretaker Chairman.

Speaking on the motive of the group, Oyelude disclosed that the sole aim is the projection of all the Progressive Parliamentarians in the Red and Green Chambers of National Assembly. The newly appointed caretaker Chairman stressed that the group will relate with the representatives of the National Assembly in the APC Caretaker/Convention Committee members to ensure members of the opposition parties at the National Assembly decamp to the APC.

‘As a progressive legislative Media Aide, I will ensure the familiarization of the group with Sen. Abubakar Yusuf and Hon. Akinyemi Olaide, the representatives of the Senate and House of Representatives in Gov. Mai Bala Buni led APC Caretaker/Convention Committee members and ensure massive defection of opposition parliamentarians from Enugu, Ebonyi, Zamfara, Anambra FCT and Akwa Ibom states, where there was no single progressive parliamentarians,’ he said.

He further noted that the National Assembly Progressives Media Aides Forum is keenly interested in supporting all Progressive Legislators to succeed on the present mandate and achieve their political aspiration in every capacity hence the need of coming up with a body to achieve this noble objective

Earlier in his contribution during the meeting, Adamu Ibraheem Jimeta an aide to Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani) of Adamawa Central, harped on the essence of the forum according to him the formation of the group is long overdue. While commending the convener Adamu described the group as the pillars of the Progressive Legislators. He emphasised that the movement would be beneficial to members beyond the National Assembly.

On his part, Mr Mainasara Garba, SLA to Hon Dr Balarabe Abdullahi Salame, called for the need for active participation in running the affairs of the group. He urged members to be ready for sacrifices as nothing significant could be achieved on a platter of gold.

As part of its resolutions, the group agreed to embark on courtesy visits to all APC parliamentarians, it also resolved to elect zonal caretaker executives in addition to meeting both the National Assembly Representatives on the Mai Mala Buni extraordinary caretaker committee.