Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has described the recent media attacks on him as natural and a burden of leadership.

The Minister who noted that his administration is hell bent on fighting impunity said its a natural thing for people to attack public office holders in one way or the other.

Meanwhile, Malami has called on Muslims to fervently continue praying for a more peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

Malami made the call on Friday after observing Eid prayer in Birnin-Kebbi in his Sallah message felicitating with Muslims faithful all over the world on the

occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Adha.

In a statement by his Spokesperson, Dr. Umar Gwandu, the minister enjoyed the Muslim faithfuls to embrace the lessons of occasion which includes sincerity, honesty, commitment, sacrifice, selflessness, introspection and empathy, among others.

Besides, Malami called for enhanced mutual understanding, peaceful co-existence, good neighborliness and needy-centered approaches during the Sallah celebration and beyond.

While urging Muslims to continue

to be law-abiding and have sober reflection, he caution them on the need to observe all laid down safety protocols and guidelines issued by the

authorities to contain the spread of the Corona Virus pandemic in the

country.

On the current media attack on his personality Malami said:

“I think that is the burden of leadership. Who ever is appointed a leader, by God grace, it is only natural that in one way or the other one must be attacked. The good one has been doing can hardly be seen when one remains in office.

“It has been a common tradition for people to attack the President, Governors and those in the helm of affairs or in leadership position and responsibility. I cannot, certainly, be an exception.

“The good thing about it, our Constitution is clear, our law is clear where exist impunity and how can it be best handled and addressed. It is not about attack on personalities. It is about compliance with the law. We are there to fight impunity.

“The bottom line is whether in the fight against impunity we are working in line and in tune with the law.”

He said that the greatest consideration is what is it that the Law provides and “whether indeed we operated within the spirit of the law or we have gone astray in compliance with the Law.”