There is need for a national ideology or vision. Its absence has forced the media to run in different directions. This is not healthy for the country. The western world has taught us to publish everything and be damned under the concept of publishing the truth, but in actuality our “teachers” don’t do the same. These guys know what the interest of the nation is and they avoid any commentary or reportage that could derail that interest. This is why soldiers from those countries would invade Syria, Libya or Iraq, commit various kinds of human rights abuses and such stories would be out of public view and when for any reason they are published, those media find a way to offer defense. This is because they know what the national interest is, the vision is clear. The media should fight for a Nigerian vision; this is very crucial. Mass communication curriculum review has become very imperative. This concept of bad news is the news should be reversed to good news is the best news. Time has come when we should be telling positive stories about ourselves and our endeavours.

Media professionals should begin to think about owning media organizations. It is also time media professionals’ devout attention to constructively interrogating strategic developmental programmes in their areas. Those in Abia for instance should be talking about palm plantations, rubber, cassava, cashew nut farming, seaport, new ultra modern housing and industrial estates, technology and positive transformation of Aba into another Lagos or Dubai. At the federal level we have a national vision, which will encapsulate administrative architecture, what we want in education, health, aviation, agriculture, manufactur- ing, international trade and even military buildup. We need an all politicians and all political parties summit and even a sovereign national conference.