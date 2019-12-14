Media mogul, Mo Abudu loves to dream big. On current evidence, many of her huge dreams are coming true with some giant strides she has recorded in recent time. The latest, which many didn’t see coming, was the opening on Sunday her newly completed Ebonylife Place, a multi-billion naira Nigeria’s first luxury lifestyle and entertainment resort with five posh cinema, movie and television studios, swanky restaurants and bars, event hosting space and 20-room hotel all in one place. The lush edifice, facing prestigious Eko Hotels and Suites along Adetokunbo Ademola Street in Victoria Island, is designed to give visitors an experience of comfort and opulence. It was commissioned by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and had the likes of Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House Of Representatives and Alhaji Lai Mohammed, minister of Information and Culture among other dignitaries in attendance.

On the second floor of the architectural masterpiece is a Dubai Lounge and screen—Ebonylife Cinemas—which played host to the grand premiere of the movie, Your Excellency on Sunday. The third floor also holds two additional cinema halls, a gorgeous sitting area and a lounge. With an established exclusive partnership with DSTV for the distribution of her content across Africa though the Ebonylife TV channel and now the opening of the new studio to compliment her major studio at Ilupeju, Lagos, Mo Abudu is finally cementing her place and status as a foremost entertainment mogul among the Black race. She made history by becoming the first Nigerian to chair the International Emmy Awards. The groundbreaking news came six months after she got elected as a director of the International Academy of Television, Arts and Sciences, made of members from over 60 countries. It is tasked with “recognizing excellence in television produced outside of the U.S.”

As a filmmaker, Mo Abudu has shot three blockbuster movies currently grossing over N1 billion with Netflix. Her next project, Òlòtūré, has been dubbed as a possible Oscar entry.