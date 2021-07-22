Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has said Nigerian journalists, especially its members, are not terrorists and bandits’ best friends and would never be disposed to giving bloodthirsty criminals any advantage in coverage.

The editors also stated that giving the fact that journalists have a responsibility to help the country cope with prevailing threats and consequences of banditry, kidnappings and terrorism, they would continue to be responsible and responsive in their reports.

The group stated this, yesterday, against the backdrop of recent directive by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) warning journalists, television and radio stations against “glamorising and giving too many details on the nefarious activities of terrorists and kidnappers” during their daily newspaper reviews.

NGE, in a statement by its President, Mustapha Isah and General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, described the NBC’s directive as unhelpful, saying it was a subtle threat to free press, freedom of expression, access to information, and victims’ right to justice, which are essential to public debate and accountability in a democratic space.

The guild said given the consistent anti-media policy of NBC in recent times, it was concerned about what the commission meant by “too many details’’, “glamorising’’, “divisive rhetoric’’ and “security issues’’ in its latest directive.

“We hope it is not a ploy by NBC to ban newspaper reviews in broadcasting stations. Because, the content of the directive doesn’t specify what kind of conduct would fall within their realm. It is our view that the role of independent, critical, and trustworthy journalism has never been more important than now in our country.”

The guild said Nigerian media are very mindful of their responsibility in current collective efforts to address security challenges in the country, adding that the relationship between security agencies and the media has been more respectful and trustful along this mission in the past few years.

“While we are mindful of our responsibility at this trying moment of our nation, we must also not lose ability to see that security, in a democratic nation, is not an end in itself. Its single purpose is to protect the capability of institutions, including the media, to guarantee citizens the free exercise of their fundamental human rights, without discrimination. History has revealed time and again that efforts to increase security through the clampdown of liberty and freedom have threatened both liberty and security.”

NGE reiterated that there is no security without free media and free expression, and no free expression and free media without security, saying these two terms should come hand in hand and not fight each other in the general interest of the nation.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.