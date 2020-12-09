You are welcome to this edition: “We celebrate a man whose existence & (and) quality of life has (have) been nothing but a blessing (blessings) to humanity.”

“Your understanding and personal experience (experiences) of the harsh realities of life especially in an economy like ours has (have)….”

“Reps express concerns (concern)”

“We’ll challenge FG’s plan to clampdown (clamp down) on shareholders’ dividends—Investors”

“Obasanjo decries fate of Nigeria’s 14m out of school (out-of-school) children”

“President’s wife calls for investment in women (women’s) development”

“NGE charges media practitioners (professionals) to refocus practise (practice)”

“…the APC are entitled to counsels (counsel) of their choice (choices) who are….”

“I am not hearing you.” Get it right: I cannot hear you (elucidation next week).

“After months of…intra-party litigations….” ‘Litigation’, being the process of making or defending a claim in court, is non-count.

Wrong: last but not the least; right: last but not least

NATIONAL NEWS of November 25 offered readers a cocktail of improprieties: “LIRS seals-off (seals off) Protea Hotel for tax evasion”

“Edo APC members decamp (defect) to PDP”

“1 die (dies), 6 vehicles, houses burnt as fuel tanker explodes in Benin”

“When South West APC converges in (on) Ibadan”

“Maximizing broadcast content security ahead of digital switch over (switch-over)”

“Media must assists (why?) in fight against terrorism—FG”

“…indicated that the FG had concluded plans to drag an additional 700,000 companies to shore-up (shore up) its revenue profile.” Phrasal verbs do not admit hyphenation.

“Kekemeke (Kekemeke’s) loyalists invade Ondo APC secretariat”

“Another Delta community threatens to shutdown (shut down) Chevron operations” ‘Shut down’ is a phrasal verb while ‘shutdown’ is a noun.

“There are some set of laws that governs the universe….” Critical strokes: either a set of laws or some sets of laws—depending on context or style

“Youths should be solution provider (providers) in nation building (nation-building)”

“Growing up…had an ‘arrow’ on her forehead, which helped her to remain focus (focused).”

“NURTW charges members on HIV free (HIV-free) society”

“Singapore jails senior civil servants over (for) corruption”

“ANA postponements (sic) (postpones) May reading”

“Peugeot plans to inject $7.26b on (into) research, development”

“You lived well and you have gone to (preferably for) a well deserved (well-deserved) rest. Rest in perfect peace.” (Full-page obituary) Except for graveyard peace, ‘peace’ is an absolute and does not need inflection, intensification or adumbration. So, rest in peace (R.I.P—not R.I.P.P)! Also note that ‘obituary announcement’ is wrong—just ‘obituary’.

Finally from the Back Page of THE GUARDIAN under review: “One has witnessed at (on) different occasions dissenting opinions of doctors as regards prescriptions for patient’s (a patient’s or patients’) ailment/ailments.”

Next is DAILY TRUST of November 11: “Alhaji Muhammed Sa’ad Abubakar spoke at his palace in Sokoto….” Does the Sultan of Sokoto have another palace elsewhere? Let us think as we report.

“Heritage Bank plans listing in (on) capital market”

“Pact with China conducive for peace, says Taiwan (Taiwan’s or Taiwanese) president”

“Otherwise, there is no point we engage in importing that much on yearly (a yearly) basis.”

“…he said though the institute has (had) developed 62 rice varieties for farmers, five most prominent varieties are (were) in circulation and are (were) doing very good (well).”

“NEMA, stakeholders meets over displaced persons” You can readily identify the boyish slip-up.

“With the LG polls now fixed for next week Tuesday….” Either next Tuesday or Tuesday, next week

Lastly from DAILY TRUST: “Replicate your performance to (in) your constituents (constituencies)”

“Security at airports: Police deploys (sic) sniffer dogs at (in) Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, 5 others” (AIT News, December 4)

From DAILY TRUST we move to THISDAY of November 12: “Absence of interpreter stalls trial of Portuguese woman charged for (with) drug trafficking”

“Thumb (Thumbs) up for Nigerian refs in Mali”

“Obasanjo: Amaechi’s k-leg (knocked leg) has been straightened”

The following five solecisms are from DAILY INDEPENDENT of November 12: “DHQ assures of continued offensive” Who did it assure?

“Harnessing potentials of local software industry in Nigeria” ‘Potential’ is uncountable, but we have ‘potentialities’,

“Tackling voters apathy in Nigeria” This way: voter apathy

SATURDAY INDEPENDENT of December 5 disseminated all manner of school-boy mistakes right from the front page: “Fear has grip (gripped) notable politicians in Ebonyi State following findings by….” Most of the ensuing blunders were caused by sheer carelessness and loose thinking as the computer system has an in-built mechanism that detects most of the spelling errors contained herein.

“The discovery was made when the DSS arrested some kidnappers in the state alleged to be the brain (brains) behind high profile (high-profile) kidnapping in the state.”

“The SSS in the state said on Friday that it has (had) arrested….”

“…motorists were made to watch a bizzare (bizarre) spectacle, (needless comma) as four policemen beat a man gave (who gave) his name as…to a state of stupour (stupor).”

“The policemen, who drove to the scene in a patrol van with registration number KJA 284 AX, threw caution the winds (sic) (threw caution to the wind).”

“Federal University Lafia, (otiose punctuation) matriculates 380 students” Would it have matriculated traders? Just yank off the last word in the extract!

“Community sends SOS to Uzodinma over harrassment” Spell-check: harassment, but embarrassment.

“When Fayemi’s wife rescued woman abandoned with tripplet (triplets)”

Still on SATURDAY INDEPENDENT under focus: “…Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, has already served the people creditably well…” This is an over-kill: use either ‘creditably’ or ‘well’. Both cannot co-function in the same environment.

“D’Banj is one musician (music/musical) act who has been around for years. “