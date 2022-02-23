John Ehiguese, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mediacraft Associates, has been inducted into the prestigious Marketing Edge Hall of Fame and is a recipient of the PR Torch Bearer Award. The public relations specialist was recognised for his outstanding contributions to the Nigerian Integrated Marketing Communications industry over the weekend at the maiden edition of the event held on February 18, 2022, at the Radisson Hotel Ikeja, Lagos.

Marketing Edge Group, organisers of the Marketing Edge Hall of Fame 2022, organised the event to recognise accomplished professionals, who have distinguished themselves in their various areas of specialisation in the Nigerian Integrated Marketing Communications industry.

Ehiguese was celebrated as one of the top 21 personalities that were inducted into 11 categories. He was an honoree and inductee in the ‘PR Torch Bearer’ category.

At the induction ceremony, John Ajayi, the Publisher of Marketing Edge Magazine and Chief Executive Officer of Marketing Edge Group, congratulated the PR don for the recognition into the Marketing Edge Hall of Fame. He described Ehiguese as a distinguished professional who has recorded outstanding feats in the Public Relations industry.