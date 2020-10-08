Foremost marketing and media agency, mediaReach OMD, in its latest newsletter, has posited that the changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has led to re imagination of everything in the media and marketing ecosystem in quest for new normal.

The newsletter entitled: “Reimagining Everything Amidst COVID-19,” examines the turbulence in this period of the pandemic and how businesses will continue to be guided with key principles, including being ready for the day after.

The Managing Director of mediaReach OMD, Nitinchandra Nandekar, said the organisation has been monitoring changes in the media and marketing landscape and also adapting to innovative ways of connecting with target audience, through data-led approaches to guide clients’ investments during the COVID-19 lockdown/post lockdown.

The media agency with presence in Nigeria, West, and Central Africa, stated in the newsletter,which is the fifth edition, that the pandemic has forced the media landscape to change based on supply and demand.

It pointed out that the deadly disease has brought about changes in the consumption of products and categories;the way research was done and has triggered new ways of doing it. “It has also changed the way communications /connections planning was done, has forced traditional markets to be more agile and adaptable, and has made consumers to redefine their needs, thereby leading to a strong notion of ‘realisation,’ termed reimagination.

The industry information sheet mentioned that the needed action required is for the media and marketing ecosystem to adjust the media mix to where the consumer is now, start ideating to get attention and deliver impact, invest in compelling content to deliver on objectives, adopt bespoke communication strategies and media plans in line with set objectives and the use of effective channels with consumers appeal.

It posits that marketers are swiftly addressing what is being desired now and what comes next, offering some early indicators in terms of insights and triggering the next steps, getting more focused on customer relationship management, and more agile as a crucial element of business development. It also submits that the pandemic has presented delivery companies with unexpected and overwhelming opportunities.