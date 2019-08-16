Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Institute of Chartered Meditators and Conciliators (ICMC) has advised government at all levels to adopt mediation as panacea to frequent conflicts between farmers and herdsmen in the country.

Enugu State Chairman of the institute, Uche Anioke made the recommendation in an interaction with newsmen, shortly after he was re-elected for a second term of two years, yesterday.

Anioke who doubles as Vice President, Communication and Strategy of the institute, said history had shown that roundtable was the preferred option for settling conflicts.

He explained that mediation resolves conflicts through give and take, not arms struggle.

“Recall that even the age long Israeli-Palestinian conflict was resolved through mediation.

“Pope was the mediator in the Cuban-American century long conflict. We advise government at federal, state and local government levels in Nigeria to adopt mediation to resolve farmers-herdsmen conflict,” he said.

Earlier, in his inaugural speech, Anioke assured that a new sense of urgency would be injected into the institute in the state.

He said his new executive would fish out distinguished old members of the body who had backslid, as well as attract new cream of members.

Anioke who said his executive, for the first time, brought a special induction to Enugu State, disclosed that another training would hold in October.

According to him, the President has approved an induction in Enugu for justices and magistrates already trained by the institute.

He said the decision to train them in Enugu and not Abuja, arose from the security situation in the country, adding that other states of the South-East may benefit from the programme.

Other members of the new executive are Eric Oluedo (Deputy Chairman), Chukwudi Onah (Secretary), Oloto Johnson (Financial Secretary), Ejije Ogwo (Assistant Secretary), Okeke Ikechukwu (Treasurer) and Obiageli Pat Ndu (Publicity Secretary).