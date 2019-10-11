Informa Markets, the largest international exhibitions organiser, will be hosting 13th edition of the Medic West Africa Conference and Exhibition at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, from 9 to 11 October. The upcoming edition of the event will host more than 280 regional and international exhibitors from 25 countries.

From state-of-the-art imaging equipment to the most cost-effective disposables; developments in surgery to advances in prosthetics, Medic West Africa will spotlight the latest healthcare and laboratory products and services. Moreover, the event willwelcome over 4,500 attendees,including dealers, distributors, buyers, laboratory specialists and healthcare professionals, from both the public and private sector.

The three-day event aims to keep participants engaged by displaying the latest innovations that will drive positive transformation in the region’s healthcare sector. Education and knowledge-sharing are some of the core principles of Medic West Africa. Registered participants of the free-to-attend event will benefit immensely from its masterclasses and leadership, business and educational conferences. The event will also offer attendees an opportunity to network, discuss and deliberate with leadership from West African Ministries, authorities, healthcare providers, distributors and solution providers.

Medic West Africa’s Exhibition Director, Ryan Sanderson, said,“Informa Markets is thrilled to usher in this year’s conference and exhibition in our host city, Lagos. As a leader in Africa’s healthcare sector, we are charged with the responsibility of discovering promising innovations and solutions that cater to the many facets of the healthcare value chain in Nigeria and beyond. All our exhibitors and guest speakers are passionately committed to the future of healthcare and registered attendees will hear from key thought-leaders from across the region on how to continuously drive quality healthcare services, not only in Nigeria but across the West African region”.

Flourishing Industry

West Africa’s healthcare expenditure continues to rise, with Nigeria reportedly at the forefront with an expected expenditure of US$18.51 billion. The country’s large investment is, in part, due to the government’s continued efforts to push its health insurance scheme and expand the population’s access to healthcare.