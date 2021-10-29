From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Federal government has honoured Medicaid Foundation, a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) founded by the wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu as the best cancer NGO in Nigeria.

The Minister of Health,Dr. Osagie Ehanire represented by Dr Adebimpe Adebiyi, represented the award to Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu.

Mukhtasar Alkali, a Staff of the Medicaid Cancer Foundation come confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi. According the statement, “yesterday, 27th of October 2021, the Medicaid Cancer Foundation was recognized by the Federal Ministry of Health as the “BEST CANCER NGO” of the Year at the 2021 International Cancer Week in Nigeria with the theme: Cancer Care For All: Through Strategic Advocacy & Investment.

“Medicaid Cancer Foundation is a thirteen year old cancer organization offering screening at various levels, Vaccination, Treatment support, raising funds for Cancer Patients and famous for the #WalkAwayCancer advocacy in Nigeria and the world at large.

“The Foundation was also at the forefront of pushing and influencing Government policies in many ways to provide better outcomes for cancer Patients in the Country as well as training of healthcare Workers on Cervical Cancer, Breast Examination and other common Cancers. Of note, MCF was a member of the 2018-2022 National Cancer Control plan and is now a member of the steering committee.

“In addition, MCF was a prominent member of the coalition that successfully fought for the N730Million cancer health fund which is currently being distributed to indigent patients in 6 teaching hospitals”

While presenting the award, Minister of Health was quoted to have commended Bagudu’s wife for leading the campaign against cancer.

He said: “the indefatigable effort and passion of Dr Shinkafi-Bagudu leading the Medicaid team is truly commendable”.

In her response, the Founder of Medicaid, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu expressed her appreciation to the Federal Ministry of Health for finding her foundation worthy of the Award and promised to do more in the fight against Cancer.