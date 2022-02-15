From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

The vice chancellor of the Federal University Lokoja, Prof Olayemi Akimwumi has said the newly established medical college of the institution is now to admit it’s first Students in this year acdemic session.

The VC who made the disclosure on Monday while interacting with news men on its first year in office, said the National University commission has just concluded the resource verification exercise of the medical college and gave approval for the take off of the medical college.

He said the NUC has approved that 100 students should be admitted as take off for the programme which is expected to take off this April while the whole of Adankolo campus has been converted for the medical college

By this approval, the institution will now commence full programme in Medicine, Bachelor degree in Nursing and other health related courses while the federal medical centre, Lokoja will be converted as the teaching hospital for the students.

Prof Akimwumi who said all his target for his one year in office has been met , said by next year the Engineering faculty will also be established while efforts are on to commence other professional courses like Environmental studies and Agricultural sciences

On his achievements in the last one year in office , he said the University by the later latest NUC ranking has moved from number eight to number one i amongst the twelve University’s established by Former President Good luck Jonathan.

The Vice Chancellor added further that he has under his Leadership moved the University to the second best University in North Central Nigeria coming behind, University of Ilorin, stressing his new mission is to build a high flier University that would be the envy of all.

Prof Akimwumi also added that amongst all the Federal Universities in the Country, the Federal University Lokoja now ranks as number six best noting these feats were possible because of its doggedness , hard work ,and knack for excellence

The Vice Chancellor explained that on assumption to office, the University culture of holding inaugural lectures was absent with only two inaugural lectures held with in the 10 years established of the school, but within one year in office six more inaugural lectures have been held

Prof. Akinwunmi also said that upon assumption of office, 39 Programmes run by the University were not resourced verified which could negatively affect the graduates of those Programmes but he explained that under his Leadership all the courses have been resourced verified

The Vice Chancellor who said apart from moving the university to the permanent site, he has also established a functional Printing Press, a table Water factory and other business venture aimed at generating internal revenue for the school.

He said inspite of some blackmail and tissue of lies orchestrated by some few disgruntled elements in the institution, he has made up his mind to be undaunted and to make the university one of the best in sub Saharan Africa.