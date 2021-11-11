By Romanus Okoye

The Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has found a prima facie case of professional misconduct against three doctors of Premier Specialist Hospital doctors that caused the death of celebrity chef, Mrs Adepeju Ugboma.

The three doctors indicted have been referred to the disciplinary committee of the MDCN for appropriate actions. They are Doctors Akiseku Adeniyi Kazeem, Kelechi Kingsley Renner and Motunrayo Amadu of Premier Specialist Hospital. The indictment was the outcome of an investigative panel set up by the Council to consider a petition by Mr Ijoma Ugboma, the husband of the deceased.

The panel reached the decision at its just-concluded 10th session, which was held on October 28, 2021.

Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL), lead counsel to the Ugboma family, represented the petitioner at the panel.

OAL also requested a coroner’s inquest into the death of Mrs Ugboma, to investigate her family’s allegations of medical negligence against Premier Specialist Medical Centre.The inquest is ongoing at the Magistrate Court Ogba, Lagos.

