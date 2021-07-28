From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Consultants in hospitals, under the umbrella of Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), have threatened to withdraw their services nationwide from August 16, over unpaid entitlements, poor welfare packages and conditions of service.

The union said the planned strike would be total, absolute and indefinite, and would have devastating effect on medical education and clinical services across the country.

It disclosed that all efforts at engaging various arms and agencies of government with the aim of achieving a negotiated peaceable solution in the past 10 years have failed, hence the decision to withdraw services effective August 16.

MDCAN President, Ken Ozoilo, said the decision to down tools was taken in Jos, at the end of its emergency of the national executive council (NEC) meeting of the association, in which some members participated physically, while others joined via digital platforms.

Ozoilo advised government and its agencies to seize the opportunity of the ultimatum to prevent another round of unnecessary disruption of medical education and clinical services across the country

He said medical and dental consultants are unhappy with unfair labour treatment being received from their employers, in which they have taken steps to redress but failed.

He said the sole agenda for the emergency NEC meeting was to deliberate on continued underpayment of members who are clinical lecturers in universities across Nigeria.

