Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), on Thursday, inducted 412 foreign-trained Nigerian doctors into medical practice in Nigeria.

They consisted of 407 medical doctors and five dentists who were among the few that passed the written and other tests being conducted annually for foreign-trained doctors who desire to practise in Nigeria.

MDCN Chairman, Abba Hassan, who addressed the newly-licensed doctors, at an event in Abuja, on Thursday, congratulated them and reminded that MDCN frowns at professional misconduct and will not hesitate to apply necessary sanctions on any doctor that errs.

He disclosed that aside from other routine tests and other exercises, the new inductees went through refresher training which exposed them to some peculiarities in Nigeria’s medical space.

He encouraged the new doctors to be diligent, dedicated and humble in practice.

He suggested to Federal government to domicile the central internship fund in the council to enable it centralise its internship project.

Registrar of the council, Dr. Tanudeen Sanusi, warned against acts contrary to the code of ethics of the profession.

He told that MDCN not to hesitate to suspend the licence of any practising doctor that is found to be a threat to medical practice and public health in the course of investigation

He said: “Doctors shoulder lot of responsibilities and MDCN will not tolerate ethical misconduct from anyone.”

The registrar further disclosed that more than 120 practising doctors were under investigation over alleged professional misconduct, while 60 are awaiting trial at the MDCN tribunal.