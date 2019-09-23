Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Disciplinary committee of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), in Abuja, on Monday, commenced investigation into several complaints against some medical doctors and other health professionals.

Among the cases being investigated was the death of Rita Uchebuego, which took place last year, at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, Delta state.

Late Rita was said to have died during child birth in March, 2018, as a result of alleged negligence and professional misconduct by some medical doctors in the hospital.

Doctors Okoye Nnamdi Pascal, Adigba Ese Onodjohyovwe, were some of the doctors from FMC Asaba, who were, in one way or the other, involved in the misdeed and were being tried by the tribunal headed by Prof. Abba Waziri Hassan.

Family members of the deceased had reported the matter to MDCN for investigation and prosecution of the doctors who were involved in alleged act of professional misconduct.

Some other doctors that were allegedly involved in the death of the Rita had appeared before the tribunal at its previous sitting in Abuja.

Chairman of the tribunal, Prof. Waziri, reassured the accused doctors that the tribunal was not out to witch-hunt or ridicule anybody’s carrier but to give opportunity to the accused persons to explain themselves, thus giving the tribunal bases for judgement.

While some of the doctors appeared in person, others were represented by their Counsels.

However, there are fears that practicing licence of some of the accused doctors might be withdrawn if they are found guilty of the offence being accused of.